Kartik Aaryan set to play pilot in Hansal Mehta's action-drama 'Captain India'

Actor Kartik Aaryan has been roped in to star in filmmaker Hansal Mehtas next titled "Captain India".

Kartik said: "'Captain India' is inspiring and thrilling in equal measure and it gives me great pride and honour to be a part of such a historic chapter of our country."

The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja and is an action-drama inspired by India's successful rescue missions from a war-torn nation.

"I have immense respect for Hansal sir's body of work and this was the perfect opportunity to collaborate with him," Kartik said.

Mehta said the film will revisit a moment where a man goes beyond his own pain.