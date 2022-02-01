e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 07:21 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan says he's in love once again - here's what he posted

Kartik Aaryan on Tuesday introduced his 'love' to his fans and followers on Instagram
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Tuesday introduced his 'love' to his fans and followers on Instagram.

The 'Dhamaka' actor often keeps his fans updated with his day-to-day activities on social media. Recently, he posted photos with his new furry friend.

Apart from sharing adorable photo, the actor also revealed a cute name he has kept for his pup. Kartik's pet is called 'Katori'.

"Katori ❤️ 🐾I’m in LOVE again," he captioned his post. Take a look:

Fans and several B-Town celebrities found the pup and the name to be extremely cute.

Kartik's 'Shehzada' co-star Kriti Sanon commented, "Awwwwww!!!! Maltese? Poodle? Or bichon? Looks exactly like how disco was when he was a baby."

Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Katoriii such a cute name."

Bhumi Pednekar commented, "Awwwwwww ❤️Hearts melting."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will next be seen in 'Shehzada' Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the action-packed family musical film also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedkar in the lead. It will release on November 4, 2022.

He will also be seen in films like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with Kiara Advani and 'Freddy' with Alaya F.

