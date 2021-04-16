Kartik Aaryan sacked from 'Dostana 2' due to 'unprofessional behaviour': Report

In 2019, filmmaker-producer Karan Johar announced the second installment the 2008 film "Dostana" which was directed by Tarun Mansukhani. It featured Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles.

The story revolved around two men who pretend to be a gay couple in order to secure an apartment. Both fall in love with the same girl.

KJo added that the sequel will be headlined by Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor. However, amid reports of Kartik’s “unprofessional behaviour”, Dharma productions have decided to replace the actor. In addition to that, the honcho and his businesses have decided to never work with the “Luka Chuppi” star ever again.

Earlier this year, Bollywood Hungama had also reported Kartik’s schedule made Karan upset and that they weren’t on speaking terms.

Interestingly, the film's shooting began on November 9, 2019 and completed its Punjab schedule as well. Kartik also shared a picture of himself with the film’s script.