Kartik Aaryan reveals his mom wants a sequel to Ekta Kapoor's 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki'

'Love Aaj Kal' actor Kartik Aaryan has requested Ekta Kapoor for a sequel of her tele-series 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki'. The actor revealed that his mom is a big fan of the television drama that had a successful run of 8 years.

Recently, Kartik had posted a video on his Instagram where he was seen washing dishes. The actor captioned the video, "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki.... #Repost @dr.kiki_ Dont mistake this for Quarantine. This is the usual scene at home @kartikaaryan". The captioned also grabbed the attention of the head honcho of Balaji Entertainments, Ekta Kapoor. She a dropped a 'naice' in the comments, to which Kartik Aryan replied, “My mom is asking for a sequel.”