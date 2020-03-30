Kartik Aaryan reveals his mom wants a sequel to Ekta Kapoor's 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki'

'Love Aaj Kal' actor Kartik Aaryan has requested Ekta Kapoor for a sequel of her tele-series 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki'. The actor revealed that his mom is a big fan of the television drama that had a successful run of 8 years.
Recently, Kartik had posted a video on his Instagram where he was seen washing dishes. The actor captioned the video, "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki.... #Repost @dr.kiki_ Dont mistake this for Quarantine. This is the usual scene at home @kartikaaryan". The captioned also grabbed the attention of the head honcho of Balaji Entertainments, Ekta Kapoor. She a dropped a 'naice' in the comments, to which Kartik Aryan replied, “My mom is asking for a sequel.”
Ekta Kapoor's 'Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki' is one of the most loved tele-series that featured Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar in lead roles. The show that had a successful run of 8 years had over 1000 episodes.
On Monday, Kartik also announced that he will be donating Rs 1 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM-Cares fund in support of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Kartik Aaryan, on the work front, has a few projects lined up. He will be seen in 'Dostana 2' with Janhvi Kapoor and in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' with Kiara Advani. He will also be seen in Karan Johar's 'Takht' and in Om Raut's upcoming action film.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)