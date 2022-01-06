Kartik Aaryan reveals he would love to do a biopic on THIS Indian cricketer

Having portrayed many memorable characters in his career so far, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan had recently confessed in an interview that he would love to do a biopic on cricketer Virat Kohli.

When the young actor was asked about a biopic he would love to be a part of, he was quick to revert – Virat Kohli.

While sports films is one of the most loved genres in India, it would be interesting to see Kartik do a film based on cricket.

Not to forget, Kartik had raised quite the anticipation with his ad film, among fans recently when he shared a video of him, dressed in a cricket jersey, batting on the pitch, and captioned it, “Coming soon 🏏”.

Fans couldn't control their excitement just thinking of the fact that Kartik may be venturing into a sports film.

Meanwhile, the actor is basking in the super success of his last release, ‘Dhamaka’, receiving endless love for impressing the audience in a new avatar.

After a successful OTT debut with ‘Dhamaka’, Kartik is all set to take on versatile roles with a mixed bag of interesting projects in 2022 including, 'Shehzada', 'Freddy', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Captain India' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

