Updated on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 06:23 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan reveals he would love to do a biopic on THIS Indian cricketer

While sports films is one of the most loved genres in India, it would be interesting to see Kartik do a film based on cricket
FPJ Web Desk
Kartik Aaryan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Having portrayed many memorable characters in his career so far, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan had recently confessed in an interview that he would love to do a biopic on cricketer Virat Kohli.

When the young actor was asked about a biopic he would love to be a part of, he was quick to revert – Virat Kohli.

While sports films is one of the most loved genres in India, it would be interesting to see Kartik do a film based on cricket.

Not to forget, Kartik had raised quite the anticipation with his ad film, among fans recently when he shared a video of him, dressed in a cricket jersey, batting on the pitch, and captioned it, “Coming soon 🏏”.

Fans couldn't control their excitement just thinking of the fact that Kartik may be venturing into a sports film.

Meanwhile, the actor is basking in the super success of his last release, ‘Dhamaka’, receiving endless love for impressing the audience in a new avatar.

After a successful OTT debut with ‘Dhamaka’, Kartik is all set to take on versatile roles with a mixed bag of interesting projects in 2022 including, 'Shehzada', 'Freddy', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Captain India' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 06:23 PM IST
