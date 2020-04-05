Kartik Aaryan reveals he had a dream about finding coronavirus vaccine, video shows how fans would react

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Sunday revealed that he dreamt about finding the vaccine to coronavirus. The 'Love Aaj Kal' in his latest Instagram post wrote, "Aaj Sapna Aaya ki Mujhe Vaccine Mil Gayi."
The deadly coronavirus has claimed 64,784 lives and has affected 12,03,485 people around the globe. While research institutes are still trying to find a COVID-19 vaccine, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan shared that he found the vaccine in his dream. The 'Pati Patni AurWoh' actor also shared a video that showed how fans would react if he actually found the vaccine to the novel coronavirus. In the throwback video, the heartthrob can be seen stuck in a mob of fans. He's seen standing on top of his car, waving at the crowd as they go cheer for the superstar.
Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "Sach kab hoga ye sapna?"
"Kash wo sapna sach hota," commented another.
Watch the video here:
Earlier on Saturday, Kartik Aaryan had internet drooling over his shirtless picture. The actor posted the breath-taking picture with a hilarious caption that read:
"Udein jab jab Zulfein meri
You can Lockdown a Man
You cant Lockdown his Hair"
On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal'. He will be next seen in 'Dostana 2' with Janhvi Kapoor and in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with Kiara Advani. Kartik is also working on his first ever action film that will be directed by Om Raut.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)