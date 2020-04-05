Kartik Aaryan reveals he had a dream about finding coronavirus vaccine, video shows how fans would react

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Sunday revealed that he dreamt about finding the vaccine to coronavirus. The 'Love Aaj Kal' in his latest Instagram post wrote, "Aaj Sapna Aaya ki Mujhe Vaccine Mil Gayi."

The deadly coronavirus has claimed 64,784 lives and has affected 12,03,485 people around the globe. While research institutes are still trying to find a COVID-19 vaccine, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan shared that he found the vaccine in his dream. The 'Pati Patni AurWoh' actor also shared a video that showed how fans would react if he actually found the vaccine to the novel coronavirus. In the throwback video, the heartthrob can be seen stuck in a mob of fans. He's seen standing on top of his car, waving at the crowd as they go cheer for the superstar.

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "Sach kab hoga ye sapna?"

"Kash wo sapna sach hota," commented another.

