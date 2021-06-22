Kartik Aaryan receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, says 'Now loading antibodies'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan took the Covid vaccine on Tuesday at Hinduja Hospital, Khar, and shared the update with his fans on social media.

The actor posted a photo of himself with a frame that says: "#gotvaccinated. Join the fight back."

"Now loading: Antibodies..." Kartik captioned his photo on Instagram.

Kartik, who recently made headlines with his controversial exit from the Karan Johar-produced "Dostana 2", had tested Covid-19 positive around the third week of March this year. The actor shared his health update with a social media post, asking fans to pray for his recovery.