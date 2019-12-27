Kartik Aaryan puts lame caption, Twitter says Ananya Panday has 'destroyed him'

'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actor Kartik Aaryan posted a sunkissed picture of himself on Twitter. Kartik can be seen basking in the sun as he posses for the camera. However, the caption he wrote for the picture is making the internet cringe.
Kartik Aaryan took to Twitter to share a picture of him soaking in sun. In the picture he can be seen wearing a dusky pink shirt and a pair of charcoal coloured pants. Kartik can be seen dramatically gazing away from the camera as he posses with his hands in his pocket. The chocolate boy's hot picture was melting the internet until his lame caption made them cringe!
The 'Lukka Chuppi' actor captioned the picture,
"Calling me cute is nice
Calling me hot is great
But calling me yours is all I want"
Twitterati took to the comments section to blame his 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' co-star Ananya Panday. A user wrote, "Ab bhi time hai, Ananya ke Saath Ghumna bandh kardo...
"Ok Ananya now return Kartik's phone," wrote another.
Here are some of the reactions:
For the uninitiated, the 'Student of the Year 2' fame Ananya Panday is already famous for her lame captions.
Here's one of them:
On the work front, will be seen opposite his rumoured girlfriend Sara Ali Khan in Imtiyaz Ali's 'Aaj Kal.' He is also gearing up for his other line up of films. These include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani, and Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor.
