Bollywood

Updated on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 02:55 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan plays a stare-off competition with fans; see pic

Recently, the actor took to his social media with a dreamy picture of his, where he seems to do the talking with his eyes.
FPJ Web Desk
'Dhamaka' star Kartik Aaryan never fails to crack up his fans and audiences with his quirky social media content amd captions.

Recently, the actor took to his social media with a dreamy picture of his, where he seems to do the talking with his eyes. In the caption, he wrote, "Who's in for a stare-off? 🙃"

Kartik kickstarted 2022 on a working note, and is currently running a tight schedule with multiple film shoots and brand commitments.

Boasting of one of the strongest line-ups, Kartik will be next seen in 'Shehzada', 'Freddy', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Captain India' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 02:55 PM IST
