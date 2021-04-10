Kartik Aaryan, Parineeti Chopra secretly helped family of entertainment journo, who died due to COVID-19

Entertainment journalist Aarti Shejwalkar died last month due to COVID-19. She was 31 and reportedly pregnant.

On her birth anniversary, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared a tribute on Instagram, and also revealed that actors such as Kartik Aaryan and Parineeti Chopra secretly helped Aarti’s family financially post her demise.

The caption read, “Recently we lost a very enthusiastic and hardworking film journalist Aarti. Life was all good and everything was smooth till covid affected her family during her pregnancy. She could not fight the virus and left us with a shock. Post her death her dad went in a coma after hearing the sad news. Our team member #manojmehara aka Manoj Stillwala took the initiative to help her dad and her family especially when they were not doing that well. Thanks to the financial help lent by people like Kartik Aaryan Parineeti Chopra leading film publicist Parag Desai and a young film producer and actor. Sorry, Aarti we could not do much but we do remember you on your birthday and we wish wherever you are - you are happy and smiling like you always did.”

Kartik also replied in the comments section by writing, “It was always a pleasure to see her in front of all the male journalists. Her pleasant energy will be missed. May Aarti rest in peace.”

Meanwhile, Parineeti added, “Always there for you.”