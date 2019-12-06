Kartik Aaryan: My mom cried watching me kiss on screen

'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actor Kartik Aaryan in an interview revealed that he was unhappy kissing on screen and his mom cried watching him liplock.

Kartik Aaryan might seem Bollywood's own kid but his real life story and journey towards the film industry will leave you in tears. From sharing a flat with twelve boys to travelling six-hours almost everyday for auditions, the actor has already given us an insight into his past life and early days in the industry.

Kartik Aaryan is one of the leading actors in Bollywood today and is soaring high with the success of his movies. However, did you know Kartik Aaryan was unhappy with the kissing scene in his debut movie 'Pyaar Ka Panchama'? He also said that his mom was unhappy with the scene and cried when she watched him kiss on the screen.

On flashback Friday, let's have a look at this old interview where Kartik had spoken about being uncomfortable kissing on screen. In and interview with BiscootTV in 2013, Kartik Aaryan was asked if he was comfortable kissing on screen. To which, the debutant replied saying, " I am a guy, I know how to kiss. The thing is I wasn’t open. During Pyaar Ka Punchnama, there was a liplock scene that I had told Luv sir I won't do. I had said I can't kiss on screen. Because my nani gets really mad, my mom gets really mad."

Moma's boy further added, "My mom cried when she saw me kissing on screen. She was unhappy with the fact that I kissed on screen and I can’t do this.”

