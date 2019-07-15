Kartik Aaryan looks unrecognisable as Chintu Tyagi in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

While movie buffs are equally excited for Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming films, one movie that has caught everyone’s fancy the most is undoubtedly Pati Patni Aur Woh. The reason being that this is the first time he will be shedding his cool-dude swag and instead will be seen sporting a slightly mature look replete with a chevron style mustache. When the makers of the film had released Kartik’s first look picture from the film, the picture not only broke the internet but also launched several memes, and ever since then, the audience has been eagerly waiting to see more of Kartik in this simpleton get-up.

Now, we got hold of one on-set picture, who has just kickstarted the shoot of Pati Patni Aur Woh in Lucknow, and we must say that Kartik Aaryan is totally nailing his mustachioed, ordinary government official look. In the picture, Kartik, who is playing Chintu Tyagi in the film, is seen sitting behind a government office desk dressed in a simple blue shirt while smiling for the camera.

This much awaited romantic comedy is the remake of BR Chopra’s 1978 classic hit film Pati Patni Aur Woh and Kartik Aaryan will be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the film. Produced by T-series and BR Films, Pati Patni Aur Woh is slated to release on December 8.