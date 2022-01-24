e-Paper Get App

India records 3,06,064 new COVID-19 cases, 439 deaths in last 24 hours
Bollywood

Updated on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 07:16 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' NOT getting postponed; film to release in March 2022

Reportedly, the makers of the film have made an announcement that the release date of their film will not be pushed
FPJ Web Desk
Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu's much-awaited film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' stays unaffected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to media reports, the makers of the film have made an announcement that the release date of their film will not be pushed and it will release theatrically on March 25, 2022.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is a standalone sequel to 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', which was a psychological horror comedy film directed by Priyadarshan. It was a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film 'Manichitrathazhu'. It also starred Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Ameesha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Shiney Ahuja and others. The film had received universal critical acclaim and was also a huge commercial success.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 studios.

Meanwhile, the release dates of several films, including Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey', Adivi Sesh's 'Major', Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's 'Radhe Shyam', Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj', SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' and others have been postponed due to the rising COVID-19 cases.

