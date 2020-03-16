Kartik Aaryan is selling ice-cream sent by Karan Johar for Rs 2 lakh per scoop!

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar sent a box full of ice cream as a "sweet" surprise for Kartik Aaryan. The actor joked that he would sell a scoop for over a whopping Rs 2,00,000.

Kartik on Sunday night took to Instagram, where he shared a video on receiving the box full of ice-cream.

"I liked an ice cream at @karanjohar's place and as a kind gesture he sent some home. I am selling it for Rs. 2,00,000 +GST per scoop. We have Gucci n Balenciaga flavours Bookings open!" Kartik captioned the clip.