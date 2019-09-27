Kartik Aaryan engaged to Tara Sutaria? Netizens call for Sara Ali Khan

Kartik Aaryan who is in the news now a days for his involvement with Sara Ali Khan was seen in the city with something unusual event. We have seen Kartik with his rumoured girlfriend Sara Ali Khan many times at airports or at gym and dance classes. But this time we caught Kartik Aaryan twinning with SOTY 2 actress Tara Sutaria.

The duo was seen wearing white tees with blue printed word ‘ENGAGE’d’ on it. This triggered some curiosity among their fans and followers. There are several speculations but many of them are guessing this will be the some kind of movie promotional activity for future project. As of now Tara and Kartik didn’t pair up for a movie, and there isn’t any announcement from the Industry either. Now it will be interesting to see what exactly is cooking between them.