Kartik Aaryan ditches his Royal Enfield bike for a Mini Cooper worth Rs 40 lakh

Bollywood’s rising star Kartik Aaryan has been headlining for his back to back projects that have put him in the spotlight at the box office as well. The actor, who is known to garner a mob anywhere he goes, is loved for being a relatable star who has made it big on his own.

Kartik’s public appearances have lately been on India’s favourite motorcycle, Royal Enfield. However, the actor ditched his two-wheeler for a luxury ride around the city last night. The Lukka Chuppi was seen driving a dark green Mini Cooper worth Rs 40 lakh.