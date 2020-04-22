Kartik Aaryan deletes 'roti' video with sister after Sona Mohapatra calls it 'misogynistic content'

Kartik Aaryan has been sharing hilarious TikTok videos with sister Kritika amid the COVID-19 lockdown. However, a recent video didn't go down well as he received backlash for 'misogynistic content' from singer Sona Mohapatra. Kartik has now deleted the video from his Instagram.
In the video, the 'Love Aaj Kal' actor was seen taking a bite of the chapati that was made by his sister Kritika Tiwari. His expressions were proof that he clearly hated it. He then moved towards his sister, held her braids and turned her around. "No compromise on food quality," he had captioned the video. While a few were left in splits, the video was heavily criticized by Twitterati and singer Sona Mohapatra. Reacting to the video, Sona wrote, "I have begun to believe that this is a new PR strategy for many. Put out misogynistic content or even hire a multiple #MeToo accused & then wait for the feminists to speak up & protest & thus amplify? Free ka publicity. Case in point Kabir Singh, Indian Idol & maybe this too?"
"Exactly why will anyone actually make such a cringe video? It's to amplify the brand Kartik Aryan," wrote another user.
Another comment read, "When there is a reported rise in domestic violence this is outrageous."
A user said, "This is so tone deaf, especially when it's a well acknowledged fact that this lockdown leaves victims of domestic violence locked up with their abusers and particularly vulnerable. "
After the backlash, Kartik Aaryan has deleted the video from his Instagram handle. However, the 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actor hasn't addressed the controversy.
On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' with Sara Ali Khan. He will be next seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama, 'Takht'. Moreover, he will be seen with Janhvi Kapoor in 'Dostana 2' and in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' with Kiara Advani. Kartik has also signed his first-ever action flick with director Om Raut.
