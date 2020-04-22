Kartik Aaryan deletes 'roti' video with sister after Sona Mohapatra calls it 'misogynistic content'

"Exactly why will anyone actually make such a cringe video? It's to amplify the brand Kartik Aryan," wrote another user.

Another comment read, "When there is a reported rise in domestic violence this is outrageous."

A user said, "This is so tone deaf, especially when it's a well acknowledged fact that this lockdown leaves victims of domestic violence locked up with their abusers and particularly vulnerable. "

After the backlash, Kartik Aaryan has deleted the video from his Instagram handle. However, the 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actor hasn't addressed the controversy.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' with Sara Ali Khan. He will be next seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama, 'Takht'. Moreover, he will be seen with Janhvi Kapoor in 'Dostana 2' and in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' with Kiara Advani. Kartik has also signed his first-ever action flick with director Om Raut.