Kartik Aaryan collaborates with ‘Neerja’ director Ram Madhvani for an upcoming thriller

After entertaining his fans with coronavirus raps, and goofy interactions on social media, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to resume work after nearly seven months in lockdown.

With multiple projects in his kitty, a latest report by Mid-Day suggests that the actor will be collaborating with ‘Neerja’ director Ram Madhvani for an upcoming thriller, which will roll out in December.

A source told the tabloid that Kartik was a fan of Madhvani’s hijack drama featuring Sonam Kapoor, and gave a nod after discussing ideas for over a year.

The source added that the new hairstyle Kartik sported for Manish Malhotra's show at the Lakme Fashion Week was for this upcoming venture.

The ‘Lukka Chuppi’ actor will complete filming for the Madhvani directorial and then return to ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ in February 2021. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars Kiara Advani.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker will resume work on the second instalment of ‘Aarya’ starring Sushmita Sen.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the audience will get to see Kartik in an action avatar for a film to be helmed by 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' director Om Raut.

The action thriller in 3D backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, will be shot in India and various locations abroad.

"I've been keen to do an out and out action film since a while, and Bhushan sir knew about it. I recently watched 'Tanhaji...' and was completely blown away by not only the spectacular visuals but also the narrative style. Om Raut's vision when it comes to action storytelling using 3D is unparalleled," said Kartik.

"I'm super excited to be a part of his next film and can't wait to start work on my first action movie," he added.

The director added: "In the initial stages of the script itself I knew Kartik would fit the character well and I am glad to have him on board."

The remaining cast is yet to be finalised.

Last year, filmmaker Karan Johar announced that Kartik and Janhvi Kapoor will star in Dharma Productions' 'Dostana 2', a sequel to the 2008 film 'Dostana'. The film will also feature debutant Lakshya.