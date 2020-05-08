Kartik Aaryan claims 'Love Aaj Kal' is the 'best performance' of his career yet

Actor Kartik Aaryan said playing two characters in one movie would seem scary, but if the transition from Veer to Raghu in "Love Aaj Kal" was smooth he credits the film's director Imtiaz Ali for it. The actor feels Ali brings out great performances from actors in his movies.

Kartik took to Instagram and shared a still from "Love Aaj Kal", and also a picture of himself along with Ali.

Alongside the image he wrote: "When you first dream of being in films, you act in front of the mirror and nail it every time, and the world of movies seems magical.?Then you get a movie. You see the camera and are unnerved. It's bigger than the suitcase you brought to Mumbai. The bright lights seem to be scolding you for not landing on a one inch tape mark and wasting everyones time."

"The first few years become about trying not to look nervous.?Then you get an Imtiaz Ali movie. The moment he narrates the story, you are pulled into a dream. I don't even remember seeing the camera on his set, he'd always be standing wherever I looked after cut. He was never at the monitor, he was by my side. The lights on Imtiaz Ali's set help you find those tape marks," he added.