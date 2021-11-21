e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 05:15 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan Birthday Special: Adorable moments of the actor with his fans that will melt your hearts

Whenever spotted in public, the actor always makes time for his fans even during his busiest hours
FPJ Web Desk
File image | Photo by Viral Bhayani

File image | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is one of the finest examples of a modern-day self-made superstar. The young actor from Gwalior has worked extremely hard in life to become a hot favorite of the masses.

Apart from being an amazing actor, Kartik also receives quite a lot of female attention for his looks.

It’s not a surprise that Kartik obliges his fans with selfies and pictures. Whenever spotted in public, the actor always makes time for his fans even during his busiest hours.

The self-made star has time and again expressed his gratitude and love for his fans.

By now, everyone is aware of Kartik fans’ shenanigans as the heartthrob of the nation makes headlines with his heartwarming fan encounters.

Here are some of his adorable fan moments from the actor's Instagram.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 05:15 PM IST
