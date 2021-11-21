Kartik Aaryan Birthday Special: 10 hot photos of the 'Dhamaka' actor

Ever since Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, whose real name is Kartik Tiwari, starred in 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', he has become every girl’s prince charming.

His oh-so-charming looks and his million-dollar smile, easily melts every girl’s heart, no wonder he is called Bollywood’s heartthrob.

Even though Kartik is just five hits old, the actor is already a ladies’ man. Apart from his chiselled body and looks, Kartik's looks have also been the talk of the town.

Kartik is celebrating his 31st birthday tomorrow. Here are 10 hot photos of the actor that will make your heart skip a beat.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 04:26 PM IST