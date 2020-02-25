Kartik Aaryan beats 'Rajasthani cold' with early morning soccer session

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently shooting for "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" here, flaunted some soccer skills between shots to beat the "Rajasthani cold".

Karik shared a video of himself playing soccer with two boys. He seen sporting a white t-shirt, floroscent jacket, track pants and a cap.

He captioned the clip: "Beating Rajasthani cold... With some morning football sesh..."