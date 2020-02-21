Kartik Aaryan arrested for causing chaos on Mumbai streets?

From comedies to playing an Imtiaz Ali romantic hero, Kartik Aaryan says it felt "validating" to be a part of "Love Aaj Kal".

The 29-year-old actor, who starred opposite Sara Ali Khan in the new take on the 2009 original, said playing the dual roles of Raghu and Veer was like undergoing a "litmus test".

"Getting an opportunity to work with Imtiaz Ali sir in itself is a big thing. When he chose me, it felt more like a validation for me. For the first time, I was living the character on and off screen. From little nuances to those big details, I enjoyed it all. It's like a litmus test for me, something I've never done before," Kartik said in an interview with PTI.

Kartik will next be seen in "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", "Dostana" sequel and his first action stint with "Tanhaji" director Om Raut. "It will push the envelop further. I'm just excited about all these genres. Hopefully, 'Love Aaj Kal' will be the first one in that way. I'm really hoping that it does well," he added.