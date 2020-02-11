Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan eat from the same plate, leave SarTik fans gushing

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are quite literally the cutest and their pair have become a hit even before Love Aaj Kal’s release! The actors have been posting candid pictures ever since they started promoting this Imtiaz Ali’s directorial. Making heads turn with their perfect chemistry, Kartik and Sara or SarTik, as their fans call them, have been giving out some major goals.
In a recent picture that Kartik Aaryan posted, he’s seen feeding Sara with his hands and the caption has won our hearts! It reads, “Kaafi dubli ho gayi ho Aao pehle jaisi sehat banayein”. If this isn’t the best thing to make your tiring Tuesday better, we’re not sure what is! The fans have been eagerly waiting to see them portray Zoe and Veer on screen. Take a look at the picture.
Slated to release on February 14, Love Aaj Kal follows the same theme as the previous one, but the stories are entirely different.
