Karthik Aaryan birthday special: Pics, videos that document his bond with sister Kritika aka Kittu

'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actor Kartik Aaryan, who treated his fans with hilarious videos amid the COVID-19 lockdown, is celebrating his birthday on Sunday, November 22.

Gwalior-born young Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan shot to fame with movies like 'Sonu Ke Teetu Ki Sweety' and 'Pyar Ka Punchnama' and was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aajkal' with Sara Ali Khan.

During the lockdown, Kartik flaunted his hosting skills in the digital space with his s talk show on YouTube, 'Koki Poochega'. On the show, he interacted with frontline warriors in the COVID-19 battle, including doctors and health workers, and also with survivors of the novel coronavirus. Kartik's trademark humorous style, at the same time engaging and informative, won the show a huge fan base and Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor, heaped praises on Kartik's effort on social media.

While the actor did his bit to take away our lockdown blues, another thing that garnered attention was the adorable chemistry between him and his younger sister Kritika Tiwari. Kartik and Kritika, also known as Kittu, kept their followers amused by sharing hilarious videos and pictures on the photo-sharing app.

On the actor's 30th birthday, here are pictures and videos that document his bond with sister Kritika aka Kittu: