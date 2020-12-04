Karram Kurram: Kiara Advani roped in as lead for Ashutosh Gowariker’s film on Lijjat Papad

Lijjat Papad or Shri Mahila Griha Udyog Lijjat Papad is an organisation that empowers women by providing employment opportunities.

It was started in 1959 by seven women in Mumbai with an investment of only Rs 80. It’s annual turnover in 2018 was Rs 800 crore.

Gowarikar’s film will have Advani in the lead. It will narrate the story of six housewives since the name of the seventh one remains a mystery even today.

“Karram Kurram” will be directed by Glenn Baretto and Ankush Mohla. It will be produced by Sunita Gowariker under Ashutosh Gowariker Productions.

Kiara was recently seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer horror comedy "Laxmii". Her upcoming release is "Indoo Ki Jawani" with Aditya Seal. It will release on December 11.

She is currently shooting for "Jug Jugg Jeeyo", which also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli, who makes her Bollywood debut with the role. "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" is directed by Raj Mehta, who shot to fame directing "Good Newwz" last year.

Furthermore, Kiara will feature in the second instalment of the 2007 Akshay Kumar hit, "Bhool Bhulaiyya" alongside Kartik Aaryan, and the Captain Vikram Batra biopic "Shershaah" opposite Sidharth Malhotra.