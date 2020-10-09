Karnataka court directs police to register FIR against Kangana Ranaut for tweets on farmers' protests

Karnataka Court has directed the police to register an FIR against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for her tweets regarding the ongoing farmers protest against farm laws.

According to a report, the order passed by MFC Court in Karnataka reads: "Complaint filed under Application U/sec 156(3) of Cr.P.C for investigation. The Office is hereby directed to issue intimation to the CPI of Kyathasandra PS (Police Station) along with photostat of copy of the complaint for report."

The complained was filed by advocated Ramesh Naik after Kangana Ranaut's viral tweet, where she had called the farmers protesting against the bill 'terrorists'.

Urging the court to take cognizance of the same, in the complain Naik stated, "....this posting on twitter account of the accused posted by her may lead to collision between the people of different group believe in different ideology. "