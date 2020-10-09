Karnataka court directs police to register FIR against Kangana Ranaut for tweets on farmers' protests

Karnataka Court has directed the police to register an FIR against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for her tweets regarding the ongoing farmers protest against farm laws.
According to a report, the order passed by MFC Court in Karnataka reads: "Complaint filed under Application U/sec 156(3) of Cr.P.C for investigation. The Office is hereby directed to issue intimation to the CPI of Kyathasandra PS (Police Station) along with photostat of copy of the complaint for report."
The complained was filed by advocated Ramesh Naik after Kangana Ranaut's viral tweet, where she had called the farmers protesting against the bill 'terrorists'.
Urging the court to take cognizance of the same, in the complain Naik stated, "....this posting on twitter account of the accused posted by her may lead to collision between the people of different group believe in different ideology. "
For the unanimated, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a tweet reassuring farmers, Kangana had quote-tweeted: "Prime Minister, you can awaken someone who's sleeping, explain someone who has misunderstood, but what difference does it make for you to explain to those acting of sleep and acting of mindlessness? These are the same terrorists... not a single person has gone to the citizenship from CAA but they have shed blood rivers.
President Ram Nath Kovind recently gave assent to the three contentious bills - the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.
Farmers have expressed fears that the Centre's farm laws would pave a way for the dismantling of the minimum support price mechanism, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates and started protests by blocking rail and road networks in the state against the contentious new farm laws.