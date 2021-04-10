Karisma Kapoor's doppelganger is making waves on social media for her uncanny resemblance

It's been over seven years since the audience saw actress Karisma Kapoor lighting up the screens with her high on energy and impactful performances. While she did venture into OTT with 'Mentalhood' after nearly eight years, her last feature film was the 2012 film ‘Dangerous Ishhq’.
However, just like Aishwarya, Anushka, and Hrithik, an Instagram user named 'Heenaakh1' is making waves as Karisma’s doppelganger.
In 2019, Karisma said that she chose not to do full-fledged roles in films for a while as she wanted to be at home with her young children. But now the "Dil To Pagal Hai" star is back in the saddle in a different avatar and on a new platform.
The mother of two has been doing ads, fashion events and making special appearances in movies including the 2018 Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Zero".
Karisma told IANS in a telephonic interview: "It (acting) is ingrained in you. It is something that never goes away. I was waiting for something really interesting. It was out of my choice that I didn't do any film because my kids were very young. It was out of choice that I wanted to be at home with my family and children."
Her children -- Samaira and Kiaan -- are also excited about her getting back to work.
"They are excited that I am working again. I started working at a very young age. Everyone in my family has been an actor and contributed to this industry. I have grown up with a really strong work ethic, and I think that's hopefully gone down to my children as well," said the actress, who belongs to the Kapoor family that has been regarded as Bollywood's first family.
