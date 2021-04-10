Karisma Kapoor's doppelganger is making waves on social media for her uncanny resemblance

In 2019, Karisma said that she chose not to do full-fledged roles in films for a while as she wanted to be at home with her young children. But now the "Dil To Pagal Hai" star is back in the saddle in a different avatar and on a new platform.

The mother of two has been doing ads, fashion events and making special appearances in movies including the 2018 Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Zero".

Karisma told IANS in a telephonic interview: "It (acting) is ingrained in you. It is something that never goes away. I was waiting for something really interesting. It was out of my choice that I didn't do any film because my kids were very young. It was out of choice that I wanted to be at home with my family and children."

Her children -- Samaira and Kiaan -- are also excited about her getting back to work.

"They are excited that I am working again. I started working at a very young age. Everyone in my family has been an actor and contributed to this industry. I have grown up with a really strong work ethic, and I think that's hopefully gone down to my children as well," said the actress, who belongs to the Kapoor family that has been regarded as Bollywood's first family.