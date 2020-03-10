Karisma Kapoor spills the beans on steamy kiss with Aamir Khan in 'Raja Hindustani'

The blockbuster 'Raja Hindustani' was a massive hit and till date most people, especially the 90s kids, cannot forget Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor's steamy kiss. Recently, the actress revealed how she and Aamir Khan had a tough time shooting for the same and couldn't wait for it to be done.
During an interview with Rajeev Masand for her upcoming web series, the actress spilled the beans about the kiss scene and said, “We have been through grueling circumstances. People say, ‘oh, that kiss’ and all, but what we have gone through that shoot for three days… In Ooty, in February… we were like, kab khatam ho raha hai yeh kiss scene."
She went on to add that, "It was freezing cold with storm fans in the month of February with freezing cold water and we worked in those circumstances from 7 till 6 in the evening, shivering away between the takes. So that was a different era of I think working in those kinds of circumstances.”
On the work front, Karisma's Kapoor's Hindi drama web series, 'Mentalhood' will be streaming from 11th March 2020 on online streaming platforms- ALT Balaji and ZEE5. After a sabbatical of 9 years, fans seem pretty excited to see the actress on screen.
The web series is all about her playing the role of a former beauty pageant winner, who is obsessed with the idea of her three kids entering showbiz.
The web series also casts Sanjay Suri, Dino Morea, Sandhya Mridul, Shruti Seth, Shilpa Shukla, and Tillotama Shome.
On the other hand, Aamir Khaan is currently shooting for his upcoming film, 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The movie is scheduled to release at the end of the year.