Karisma Kapoor spills the beans on steamy kiss with Aamir Khan in 'Raja Hindustani'

The blockbuster 'Raja Hindustani' was a massive hit and till date most people, especially the 90s kids, cannot forget Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor's steamy kiss. Recently, the actress revealed how she and Aamir Khan had a tough time shooting for the same and couldn't wait for it to be done.

During an interview with Rajeev Masand for her upcoming web series, the actress spilled the beans about the kiss scene and said, “We have been through grueling circumstances. People say, ‘oh, that kiss’ and all, but what we have gone through that shoot for three days… In Ooty, in February… we were like, kab khatam ho raha hai yeh kiss scene."