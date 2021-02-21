Karisma Kapoor shares adorable pic with Kareena, says 'I’m a masi again so excited'

Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan on Sunday welcomed a baby boy. The actor gave birth at Bridge Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Actress Karisma Kapoor, who was spotted at the hospital on Sunday, took to Instagram to share a sweet note for her sister.

Sharing an adorable throwback picture of herself with her father Randhir and baby ssiter Kareena, she wrote: "Verified

That’s my sis when she was a new born and now she’s a mama once again !! And I’m a masi again so excited

#goodwishes #congratulations🎉 #onlylove"