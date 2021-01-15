Karisma Kapoor sells Mumbai flat for Rs 10.11 crore: Report

Ever since the Maharashtra Government reduced stamp duty on lease agreements of immovable property applicable in Mumbai, several Bollywood celebrities have invested in real estate. Now, actress Karisma Kapoor has reportedly sold her apartment located in Mumbai's plush locality Khar for Rs 10.11 crore.
According to a report by moneycontrol.com, the sale of Kapoor's 1610 sq ft apartment, located on the 10th floor of Rose Queen, was registered on December 24. The actress has reportedly paid a duty of Rs 20.22 lakh.
Earlier in 2018, Karisma, who made her OTT debut with 'Mentalhood' after a hiatus of almost 9 years, had sold her Bandra apartment for Rs 7 crore.
Meanwhile Karisma's sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, who's expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan, is moving out of their Fortune Heights residence to a bigger house in Satguru Sharan. The couple will reportedly welcome their baby in the new house.
For those unversed, Maharashtra Government has reduced stamp duty on lease agreements of immovable property applicable for 29 and more years to 2% from 5% in Mumbai till December 31 and it will be 3% from January 1 to March 31.
Taking advantage of this correction, Bollywood celebs, cricketers and business tycoons have invested in real estate despite the pandemic.
According to a report by Economic Times, actors Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, and Amrita Puri (daughter of HDFC Bank ex-chief Aditya Puri) have bought plush properties in the maximum city.
Hrithik, bought two apartments on Juhu-Versova link road, closer to his original residence for Rs 97.5 crore. Meanwhile, Alia sealed the deal for a house in Bandra for Rs 32 crore.
On the other hand, Amrita Puri with her mother Anita purchased a Rs 50-crore apartment in the plush Malabar Hill.
