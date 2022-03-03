Karisma Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19, reveals sister Kareena

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday revealed that her sister, actress Karisma Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier today, Kareena and Kajol bumped into each other outside Mehboob Studio in Bandra.

Several videos from their meet is now doing the rounds on social media. In one of the videos posted by Pinkvilla, the actresses can be seen chatting about their families, health, COVID-19 and Kareena's son Jeh.

In the video, Kajol is heard asking Bebo, "How is your new baby?" To which, the 'Jab We Met' actress replies, "Oh god, he's already a year. Covid, everything.. we all had Covid."

At this point, Kajol added that she had also tested positive. That's when Kareena revealed that Karisma also contracted the COVID-19. "Lolo (Karisma) just turned positive yesterday (March 2)."

After a brief chat, Kajol and Kareena hugged each other, said goodbye and headed their own way.

While Kareena had tested positive in December 2021, Kajol had announced on January 30, 2022, that she tested positive.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor had shared the news along with her daughter Nysa's photo, since she doesn't want to show her red 'Rudolph nose' from the infection.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' opposite Aamir Khan. On the other hand, Kajol will next be seen in the upcoming film 'Salaam Venky'. The film was earlier titled ‘The Last Hurrah’.

