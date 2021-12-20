e-Paper Get App

Bollywood

Updated on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 04:00 PM IST

Karishma Tanna Birthday Special: Hot and sexy photos of the 'Grand Masti' actress

Karishma has also appeared in Bollywood films like 'Grand Masti', 'Sanju' and 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' among others
FPJ Web Desk
Actor and model Karishma Tanna will celebrate her 38th birthday on December 21, 2021. She always manages to look gorgeous with her perfectly styled looks. Her gorgeous height and lovely features add to her beauty.

Karishma Tanna rose to fame after she stayed in the 'Bigg Boss' house. She is known for playing the role of Indira in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', Maskeeni inNaagarjuna – Ek Yoddha', Ruhi/Huzoor in 'Naagin 3' and Gauri/Rajlaxmi/Vaidehi in 'Qayamat Ki Raat'.

She has also appeared in Bollywood films like 'Grand Masti', 'Sanju' and 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' among others.

The actress flaunts her slender physique in the photos she posts on her Instagram account. Right from navel revealing traditional lehenga cholis to western dresses, she looks hot in all kinds of outfits.

She has also slain her followers at times with some of the sexiest outfits such as monokinis, bikinis, and lacy bralettes.

Here's a look at her hottest pictures on Instagram:

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 04:00 PM IST
