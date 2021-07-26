Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu and other celebs pay tribute to brave Indian soldiers

Several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu and others paid tributes to Indian soldiers and martyrs on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Kargil Vijay Diwas marks the success of Operation Vijay. On July 26, 1999, India successfully took command of the high outposts that Pakistani intruders has briefly wrested.

The celebrities took to social media to express their pride.

Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Remembering our bravehearts who fought valiantly and sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. My salute to our heroes, aap hain toh hum hain."