Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu and other celebs pay tribute to brave Indian soldiers

Several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu and others paid tributes to Indian soldiers and martyrs on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.
Kargil Vijay Diwas marks the success of Operation Vijay. On July 26, 1999, India successfully took command of the high outposts that Pakistani intruders has briefly wrested.
The celebrities took to social media to express their pride.
Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Remembering our bravehearts who fought valiantly and sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. My salute to our heroes, aap hain toh hum hain."
Taapsee Pnanu wrote, "The grit and glory ! The victory and the void. The courage and compassion. #KargilVijayDiwas2021. For the victory they left us with."
Anushka Sharma also took to her Instagram story and remembered the braveheart soldiers of the Indian Army. She paid a tribute to the Indian soldiers' courage and stated that the nation will always remember their sacrifices.
"Remembering our brave soldiers and a big salute to their valour and grit! Your sacrifices will never be forgotten. Jai Hind. #KargilVijayDiwas," she wrote.
On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "We will never forget the sacrifices made by our courageous soldiers. Saluting their grit and glory."
Here's how other B-Town celebrities paid a tribute:
