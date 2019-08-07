Kargil Girl: Janhvi Kapoor shoots in 7 degrees freezing weather of Georgia

Janhvi Kapoor, who recently wrapped her Manali schedule of RoohiAfza, has begun work on her next film which is Gunjan Saxena biopic tentatively titled Kargil Girl. The schedule has begun the next schedule in the freezing weather of Georgia.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Janhvi Kapoor shared a photo of herself wrapped in warm clothes since she was shooting in 7 degrees. Wearing a shawl and winter clothes, the actress seemed to be enjoying the freezing weather of Georgia. She has been sharing beautiful photos of the landscapes.

For the role of IAF Pilot, the actress had to gain 6 kilos. After the wrap up of the first schedule, the actress started working on RoohiAfza for which she underwent hectic training to shed 10kgs. Now, for the Georgia schedule of Kargil Girl, the actress had to gain muscle since she will be shooting some intense scenes.