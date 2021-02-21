Kareena welcomes baby boy: Saif, Taimur, Karisma and Randhir Kapoor spotted at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital; see pics

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have been blessed with a baby boy on Sunday.

Kareena delivered her second baby at the city's Breach Candy Hospital in the early hours of February 21.

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, Bebo's mother Babita and sister Karisma Kapoor were spotted at the hospital as they arrived to meet the new born.

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur were also captured by the shutterbugs.

Check out the pictures here: