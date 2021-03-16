Kareena shares picture of Chef Tim baking the cutest cookies featuring his baby brother

Bollywood star couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur's love for cooking is no secret.

On Tuesday, the four-year-old turned into a chef once again and baked the cutest gingerbread cookies.

The pictures shared by Bebo on her Instagram handle show Tim Tim holding a baking tray, which has four cookies in the shape of a stylized human beings.

Sharing the pictures on the photo-sharing app, Kareena wrote: "My men in frame... Quite good looking though #ChefTim #FavouriteBoys."