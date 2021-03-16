Kareena shares picture of Chef Tim baking the cutest cookies featuring his baby brother

Bollywood star couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur's love for cooking is no secret.
On Tuesday, the four-year-old turned into a chef once again and baked the cutest gingerbread cookies.
The pictures shared by Bebo on her Instagram handle show Tim Tim holding a baking tray, which has four cookies in the shape of a stylized human beings.
Sharing the pictures on the photo-sharing app, Kareena wrote: "My men in frame... Quite good looking though #ChefTim #FavouriteBoys."
Reacting to the picture, a user wrote: "Quite good looking *dough*"
"Oh my God, Tim is a loving big brother," commented another.
A comment read, "Super Cute, strangely that doll on the extreme right does look like Saif."
Taimur Ali Khan recently became an elder brother as Kareena and Saif welcomed their second baby boy on February 21.
"We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support," Saif had said in a statement.
This isn't the first time Taimur Ali Khan is headlining for his love for cooking.
Last year, Bebo had shared another adorable video where Tim Tim was seen picking vegetables and herbs at an organic farm with a chef.
During their vacation to Dharamshala, Taimur was seen taking baking lessons from professional chefs.
In an interview, Saif Ali Khan had revealed that he loves to cook and hence Taimur has also taken a keen interest in cooking.
He broke the news by sharing that his son once baked a cake for him and Kareena. Interestingly, Saif Ali Khan then went on to show a picture of Taimur with the cake on his phone.
