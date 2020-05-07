Kareena shares 'irreplaceable' pic: Rishi, Randhir, Babita, RD Burman in one frame

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday shared a throwback picture that captures a happy moment shared by her late uncle Rishi Kapoor with her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita, and the legendary composer RD Burman, fondly called Pancham.

"Irreplaceable," Kareena captioned the black-and-white image.

Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu reacted to the post with a red heart emoji.