Kareena shares 'irreplaceable' pic: Rishi, Randhir, Babita, RD Burman in one frame

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday shared a throwback picture that captures a happy moment shared by her late uncle Rishi Kapoor with her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita, and the legendary composer RD Burman, fondly called Pancham.
"Irreplaceable," Kareena captioned the black-and-white image.
Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu reacted to the post with a red heart emoji.
Lately, Kareena has been sharing several old photographs of Rishi Kapoor since his demise on April 30.
Last week, she shared a childhood photograph of her Chintu uncle (Rishi Kapoor) and also posted a video of Rishi Kapoor with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, from the film "Hum Tum".
