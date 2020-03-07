Kareena shares an adorable picture with Taimur, says 'the only one I will ever allow to steal my frame'

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is finally made her social media debut on Friday. Starting off with a cryptic post, Bebo introduced herself as the brand ambassador for Puma in a sizzling gram picture.
Taking the string ahead, Kareena posted another picture, but this time her munchkin Taimur stole the thunder. She captioned the picture as, “The only one I will ever allow to steal my frame”
Kareena already has over one million followers on the photo sharing app, has already got a blue tick, and has a profile picture of a very young Bebo.
The first celebrity to welcome Kareena on the platform was fashion designer Manish Malhotra who commented, "Welcomeeeeeee gorgeusssss." Scores of fans flooded her first Instagram post with their comments.
She was also welcomed by her sister and actress Karisma Kapoor, who wrote, "Brace yourselves @instagram She's here !@kareenakapoorkhan. Welcome to the gram bebo.” On the other hand, Karan Johar wrote "Instagram just got PHAT!!!! @kareenakapoorkhan is now on Instagram! The diva is here!!!"
On work front, Kareena is gearing up for her next release Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. Furthermore, she will also be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan, and in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht.
