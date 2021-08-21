Kareena shares adorable picture with son Jeh on his 6-month birthday; says ‘Love, happiness, and courage to you always’

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been sharing beautiful pictures from her vacation in the Maldives. And on Saturday, she treated her fans by giving a glimpse of her son Jeh on his 6-month birthday.

Kareena posted a new picture, wherein baby Jeh can be seen clinging on to his mother.

She wrote, "Love, happiness, and courage to you always. Happy 6 months my life."

Kareena was dressed in a black bikini top paired with pink booty shorts as she held her little munchkin.

For the unversed, Kareena along with husband and actor Saif Ali Khan, and kids Taimur and Jeh is currently vacationing in the Maldives, where they celebrated Saif's 51st birthday on Monday.

Speaking of Jeh, he is Kareena and Saif's second son. He was born on February 21 earlier this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena recently launched her book 'Pregnancy Bible', which captures her physical and emotional experiences from both her pregnancies.

The 'Jab We Met' star is also set to make her debut as a producer with director Hansal Mehta's yet-to-be-titled thriller. She will also act in the film.

Kareena will also be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which reunites her with Aamir Khan, who last worked with her in '3 Idiots'. Apart from Kareena, Mona Singh will also be seen in the movie.

Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', that featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the titular role.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 01:01 PM IST