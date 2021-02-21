Kareena, Saif welcome second child: Taimur Ali Khan is 'delighted' as he turns elder brother, says Randhir Kapoor

Taimur Ali Khan has just turned elder brother as Bollywood star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby boy on February 21. Kareena delivered her second baby at the city's Breach Candy Hospita early on Sunday.
In an official statement, Saif Ali Khan thanked fans and well wishers for their love and said that Kareena and their new born son are "safe and healthy".
"We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support," the actor said.
Saif and Kareena are already parents to four-year-old son, Taimur.
Speaking with Times of India, Randhir Kapoor revealed that his grand son is 'delighted' and very happy about having a little brother.
The veteran actor told the daily, "Oh! He's delighted. He is very happy about having a little brother. In fact, even Saif is excited. He is very happy, so is my daughter, and I just bless them all from the core of my heart."
A super excited aunt Karisma Kapoor also took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion with a throwback photograph of her younger sister Kareena clicked after her birth.
"That's my sis when she was a new born and now she's a mama once again !! And I'm a masi again so excited. #goodwishes #congratulations #onlylove," Karisma shared on Instagram.
Kareena's aunt Neetu Kapoor also shared a note of congratulations. Sharing a family photograph on her Instagram story and wrote: "Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan and Saif one more addition to the cuties."
Earlier in the day, Kareena's cousin sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had also shared a sweet note on her Instagram story.