Kareena, Saif welcome second child: Taimur Ali Khan is 'delighted' as he turns elder brother, says Randhir Kapoor

Taimur Ali Khan has just turned elder brother as Bollywood star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby boy on February 21. Kareena delivered her second baby at the city's Breach Candy Hospita early on Sunday.

In an official statement, Saif Ali Khan thanked fans and well wishers for their love and said that Kareena and their new born son are "safe and healthy".

"We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support," the actor said.