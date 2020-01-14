Kareena Kapoor's tacky pantsuit featuring her bralette is a fashion disaster

Kareena Kapoor Khan is by far the most charismatic personalities in Bollywood. Her green eyes, chiselled jawline and svelte figure can make all the newbies run for their money. Bebo is known to hardly go wrong when it comes to her sartorial choices, but sometimes even the best minds can falter.
Kareena was present at an event held by a baby care brand in the city. She was accompanied by husband Saif Ali Khan, who apparently were the parent faces for the product. Considering the event wasn’t meant for an over the top fashionable appearance, Kareena being the diva that she easy, turned up wearing an edgy leopard print pantsuit that featured her bralette.
According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the power couple was offered a heavy remuneration of Rs 1.5 crore to endorse the brand at a three hour event.
Meanwhile on work front, Kareena will next be seen in Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. Bebo will also star opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, and has also bagged a role in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer project Takht.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)