Kareena Kapoor's tacky pantsuit featuring her bralette is a fashion disaster

Kareena Kapoor Khan is by far the most charismatic personalities in Bollywood. Her green eyes, chiselled jawline and svelte figure can make all the newbies run for their money. Bebo is known to hardly go wrong when it comes to her sartorial choices, but sometimes even the best minds can falter.

Kareena was present at an event held by a baby care brand in the city. She was accompanied by husband Saif Ali Khan, who apparently were the parent faces for the product. Considering the event wasn’t meant for an over the top fashionable appearance, Kareena being the diva that she easy, turned up wearing an edgy leopard print pantsuit that featured her bralette.