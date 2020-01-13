Kareena Kapoor’s sunglasses are way cheaper than PM Narendra Modi’s

Bollywood stars have rarely been vocal about their luxury indulgences, but off lately they haven’t been shying away to flaunt major brands like Gucci, Chanel, Dior or Balmain. Especially when it comes to the fashion forwards like Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Kiara Advani, brands that do well sans advertisement have been approaching B-towners to flaunt their apparels and accessories, due to the increase in paparazzi culture.

Kareena Kapoor Khan who is a bona fide Bollywood fashionista is known to make headlines with her aesthetic couture and accessories that come with a mammoth price tag. The actress who is basking in the success of her recent release Good Newwz, was on a holiday with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur.