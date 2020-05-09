Kareena Kapoor's 'Saturday mood' is her 2009 trip to Morocco with husband Saif Ali Khan

Taking a trip down memory lane, superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday posted a throwback picture from her Morocco trip and described it as her 'Saturday mood.' The 39-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram to post the picture from the trip that she went on with her star husband Saif Ali Khan back in 2009.

While Kareena is seen exuding elegance in a bodycon dress in the nude shade in the picture, Saif is wearing a light purple coloured shirt paired with white trousers.

Accentuating the look further, Kareena paired up the dress with a waist belt and rectangular wayfarers.

"Saturday Mood: Morocco '09," she wrote in the caption keeping it simple.

The 'Jab We Met' actor has been reminiscing her previous trips by posting throwback pictures ever since coronavirus induced lockdown was imposed.