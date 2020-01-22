Kareena Kapoor’s designer ‘French Toast’ sweatshirt isn’t that expensive

Bollywood actress and fashion icon Kareena Kapoor Khan is one diva who can get even make a casual appearance look fancy. Since Mumbai is experiencing its coldest weather lately, it is only fair that our celebs provide some wardrobe inspiration.
Bebo, who is busy with back to back projects was spotted yesterday near Versova, Mumbai as she departed in a jetty. She wore a Sezane French Toast sweatshirt by French designer Morgane Sezalory, paired with black joggers and beige sneakers.
The sweatshirt is indeed a favourite among fashion bloggers and can be a perfect outfit for outdoor breakfast with your friends on a wintery morning.
The cost of this designer knitwear is around 85 Euros, which is Rs 6,700 approximately.
Speaking about Kareena’s style sense, it has surely evolved with time. The actress got a complete makeover before she hit the screen postpartum. From intense workouts to a brand new haircut, Bebo is someone who would never compromise her style no matter what.
On work front, Kareena will next be seen in Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. She will also star in Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake Laal Singh Chaddha, and Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht.
