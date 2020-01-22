Kareena Kapoor’s designer ‘French Toast’ sweatshirt isn’t that expensive

Bollywood actress and fashion icon Kareena Kapoor Khan is one diva who can get even make a casual appearance look fancy. Since Mumbai is experiencing its coldest weather lately, it is only fair that our celebs provide some wardrobe inspiration.

Bebo, who is busy with back to back projects was spotted yesterday near Versova, Mumbai as she departed in a jetty. She wore a Sezane French Toast sweatshirt by French designer Morgane Sezalory, paired with black joggers and beige sneakers.