Kareena Kapoor's cousin Armaan Jain fails to appear before ED in alleged money laundering case

Kareena Kapoor Khan's cousin Armaan Jain, who was summoned in an alleged money laundering case, failed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday.
"Enforcement Directorate had summoned Armaan Jain in an alleged money laundering case today. He didn't appear before the agency today," ED Official told news agency ANI.
For the unversed, Armaan Jain is the son of Rima Jain - sister of Rishi and Randhir Kapoor.
According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Armaan Jain's name cropped up during the agency's probe in the money laundering case against Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik. The agency is investigating claims of misappropriations in a contract bagged by Tops Group with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).
On Tuesday, the ED had reportedly raided Armaan's Mumbai residence, hours before the news of his uncle Rajiv Kapoor's demise broke.
His mother was allowed to go to her brother's place, while Armaan was permitted to leave for the funeral after the raid concluded.
On November 24, last year, the ED launched searches at ten properties of Pratap Sarnaik, Tops Group and its promoter Rahul Nanda and a few others in Mumbai and Thane.
Apart from the Shiv Sena MLA, his two sons -- Purvesh Sarnaik and Vihang Sarnaik were also summoned by the ED in the case.
Later in December, the agency had arrested Amit Chandole, an alleged associate of Pratap Sarnaik, and Tops Group Managing Director M Shashidharan under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.