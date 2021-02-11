Kareena Kapoor's cousin Armaan Jain fails to appear before ED in alleged money laundering case

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Armaan Jain's name cropped up during the agency's probe in the money laundering case against Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik. The agency is investigating claims of misappropriations in a contract bagged by Tops Group with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

On Tuesday, the ED had reportedly raided Armaan's Mumbai residence, hours before the news of his uncle Rajiv Kapoor's demise broke.

His mother was allowed to go to her brother's place, while Armaan was permitted to leave for the funeral after the raid concluded.