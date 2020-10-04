Kareena Kapoor wishes 'witty, cool, intelligent, bright' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan on birthday

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday shared an adorable monochromatic picture to extend birthday wishes to sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan.

The 'Heroine' actor posted a greyscale throwback picture on her Instagram profile. The all smiles throwback picture features the birthday girl and Kareena. The photograph also features Soha and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya and Saif and Kareena's son Taimur Ali Khan.

Extending the birthday greetings, Kareena penned warm wishes on her special day and wrote, "Witty, cool, intelligent, bright, funny, loving, warm, supportive and pillar of the family, Inaaya's mom, Saifu and Saba's sister and my beautiful sister-in-law... Happy birthday. We love you."