Kareena Kapoor wishes Taimur becomes cricketer like his grandfather, gets a bat signed by Kapil Dev

Kareena Kapoor recently during an episode of Dance India Dance opened up about her Taimur’s future. Joined by former cricketer Kapil Dev on the show the actress revealed her hoped of her son becoming a cricketer.

Kareena in this weekend’s episode will be seen sporting a Manish Malhotra’s saree and even playing cricket in it. In the episode’s promo she can be seen playing cricket with the Haryana Hurricane and even gets her cricket bat signed by him for her son. She can be seen saying, “Andar hi andar ek khwaish hai ki mera beta shayad woh cricketer ban jaae. Isse better gift mere liye nahi kuch ho sakta (I have this wish that my son grows up to be a cricketer. There cannot be a better gift for me),” she said. Taimur does belong to a cricket family since he is the grandchild of late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Kareen seem to be having fun playing cricket on the stage and even lands a couple of shots considering she is playing the game while wearing a saree and high heels, she even surprised herself. The promo also shows Kapil hit his classic ‘Natraj shot’ after playing a delivery, bowled by Kareena.

