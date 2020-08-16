Kareena Kapoor wishes happy birthday to 'sparkle' of her life Saif Ali Khan

Kareena's sister and actress Karisma Kapoor shared a picture, where she is seen posing with Saif on her Instagram stories.

On the image, Karisma wrote: Birthday boy! 50 never looked so good."

Actress Malaika Arora posted a string of pictures and in one image, she wrote: "Jus the coolest n most handsome baby boi saifooooo."

Wishing her brother, Soha posted a picture of Saif and her husband Kunal Kemmu.

She wrote: "Happy 50th birthday bhai!! You inspire me every day to be unapologetically me and remind me that the best does indeed, incredibly, lie ahead. #happybirthdaysaifalikhan@khemster2"

Kunal posted a picture of Kareena and Saif. He captioned it: "Happy Birthday Bhai."

On August 12, Kareena and Saif announced that they were expecting an addition to their family.

"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support -- Saif and Kareena," said the announcement issued on Wednesday afternoon by the star couple through their office.

Saif and Kareena tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The couple has a son Taimur, who was born on December 20, 2016.