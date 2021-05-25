Kareena Kapoor wishes brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu with a stunning throwback pool picture from Maldives

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan penned a note for her brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu on his 38th birthday on Tuesday along with a throwback picture on Instagram.

The photograph features Kareena in a hot-pink bikini posing along with her husband Saif, son Taimur, Kunal, niece Inaaya and sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan.

"Happy Birthday, brother in law... I promise we will recreate this picture soon... have a lovely one," she wrote as the caption.

Have a look at the picture here: